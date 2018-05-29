Prof. Balunywa to be reappointed

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

The president of Uganda Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has directed the minister for education Janet Kataha Museveni to reappoint Prof. Wasswa Balunywa as the principle of makerere business school.

Professor Balunywa’s contract expired yesterday and consequently the university council appointed Prof. Moses Muhwezi to replace him in acting capacity.

However in a later dated 28thmay, the president ordered for reappointment of Balunywa describing him as an active academia that has always been on liberation side of ideology.

The latter describe him as declined administer whose institution has been free from strike.

For a while Balunywa’s appointment has been under contradiction with some academia and politicians fight his reappointment.