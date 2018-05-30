Prof Balunywa lays plans for new term

By Stephen Otage

A day after his reappointment, the Makerere University Business School (MUBS) Principal Wasswa Balunywa has laid out plans for his new term.

Speaking to Daily Monitor, Balunywa has welcomed his reappointment saying it gives him the opportunity to complete his expansion plan.

He says he and his team have challenged themselves to transfer business education to all corners of the country by making it accessible and cheaper to Ugandans.

In a May 28th letter released yesterday, President Museveni directed First Lady and Education Minister Janet Museveni to re-appoint 64 year old Prof Balunywa for another four-year term.

The news of the end of Prof Balunywa’s term hard sparked off public debate, with some groups calling for an end of his reign at MUBS while others put up a spirited fight for his re-appointment.

The directive breathed life into the carreer of the man who has been at the helm of the institution since 1991 when it was Makerere University’s Faculty of Commerce.

However, battle lines have been drawn between Prof Balunywa and Prof Venancious Baryamureeba the MUBS council chairman over who is in charge among other issues.

Asked how he will relate with Prof Barayamureeba with whom he appeared to have fallen out, Prof Balunywa said he was not interested in personal fights but rather focused on a struggle to achieve a common objective rather than discussing personalities.

“I hope he finds the statements he made about me regrettable. We shall find a way of resolving it. We are born with character but we find ways of resolving differences to achieve common objectives not personal objectives,” he said.