Procurement for 3rd cancer machine underway

By Damali Mukhaye.

The cancer institute executive director Jackson Orem has said that the procurement of the third cancer machine is under way.

Speaking to kfm, Oryem says that his team is currently in California where the third cancer machine is slated to be purchased from.

He says that the Hi-tech machine which is one of its kind in the sub-Saharan continent will be used for advanced treatment of cancer patients.

He says that once this machine arrives in the country, the other two machines will act as complimentary and he is optimistic that all cancer patients will be treated at ease.

The machine is expected in July this year.

