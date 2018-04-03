Parliament committee to meet to handle Kadaga, Namuganza Row

Parliament’s committee on Rules, Discipline and Privileges is set to meet this morning to plan how to handle all the remaining witnesses in the row between Speaker Rebecca Kadaga and Lands State Minister Persis Namuganza.

Last week, this committee resolved to meet Speaker Kadaga, as well as former Soroti Municipality MP Mike Mukula, state minister for ICT Idah Nantaba and others as witnesses.

The committee vice chairperson Abbas Agaba, also the MP for Kitagwenda County tells KFM that this pre-planning meeting will enable them assess last week’s meetings as well as strategise for the planned interactions with the different people.

He says it is in this meeting that they will decide when and how to meet the speaker of parliament to give her account on the matter.

Last week Namuganzabroke down as she told the committee that Kadaga has been interfering within the issues of the Nkono chiefdom and inciting hatred against her.