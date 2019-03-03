Prisons Exited over UACE Performance

By Ivan Ssenabulya.

Uganda prison services is excited over their performance in the the 2018 Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education.

According to UNEB21 out of the 30 candidates from the Luzira-based Upper Prison Inmates Secondary School registered 2 principal passes.

Twelve candidates passed with 1 principal while 2 with subsidiary passes and no failure registered, and the best candidate had 17 points.

Speaking to KFM the prisons spokesperson Frank Baine said, this was good performance despite the challenges.

Out of the 30, 29 were males and only one female.