Prime suspects in Entebbe women murders acquitted

By Ruth Anderah.

The High Court in Kampala has acquitted three people who had been accused of murder following last year’s infamous Entebbe and Nansana women killings.

The trio, Ivan Katongole; a businessman dealing in fish export at Kasenyi landing site in Katabi town council, Andrew Kizito and Hellen Nabaggala have been on trial for the murder of Rose Nakimuli, a hairdresser in Entebbe, Wakiso District.

However in his ruling, the trial judge Wilson Kwesiga said all the seven prosecution witnesses presented in court did not give any substantial evidence linking the suspects to Nakimuli’s murder.

Justice Kwesiga further noted that the DPP did shoddy work by basing on the evidence of witnesses that did not link the suspects to Nakimuli’s murder.

Nakimuli’s body was discovered in a banana plantation with sticks stuffed in her private parts a day after her murder on July 24, 2017.