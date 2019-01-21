Prime Minister Rugunda to launch resettlement program for landslide victims

By Benjamin Jumbe.

The Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda is this week set to launch government’s resettlement program for people displaced by landslides in bududa.

Government is working on building 900 houses in total for the resettlement of people in landslide prone areas of the Mt Elgon region

Speaking to Kfm the commissioner disaster management in the office of the Prime Minister Martin Owor says the first phase will see 101 constructed.

He adds that the launch on Wednesday is to help show how far the construction has gone adding that in the first phase 6300 are to be resettled in Bulambuli.

He however said the complete process of resettling all people will take 10 years