Prime minister asks mothers to adopt giving by choice not by chance

By Sam Ssebuliba.

The Prime Minister Dr.Ruhakana Rugunda has asked mothers to adopt the trend of giving birth by choice not by chance.

Speaking at the same launch Dr.Rugunda said that the number of children produced per mother is tremendously reducing from seven down to a manageable size.

He attributed this achievement to government’s improvement of the health sector in the country.

He argued that if not managed well,a high unplanned population can hinder plans of achieving the set Sustainable Development Goals.