Primary Leaving Examinations kick off

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The national Primary Leaving Examinations for P7 candidates begin today.

The executive secretary of the Uganda national examination board Dan Odongo says a total of 671,923 pupils are to sit for these exams from 13,072 centers.

Out of these, 346,963 are females while 324,960 are males with over 400,000 of them being from the UPE section.

Odongo last week warned pupils, schools and parents to desist from any form of exam malpractice.

The police spokesperson Emilian Kayima says police will ensure security through the two day exam period further warning to arrest and prosecute children who will be found guilty of cheating.

The students will today sit for Mathematics and social studies and finish tomorrow with Integrated Science and English.