President’s Son Muhoozi grateful for promotion

By Benjamin Jumbe.

A total of 160 of the over 2000 officers have been decorated today.

These included 2 generals, 10 Lt Gens, 18 Major generals, 38 Brigadier general and 92 colonels

Among those decorated today is Lt Gen Ivan Koreta who has moved to the rank of general, Maj Gen Muhoozi Kainerubaga, James Mugira , Pecos Kuteesa , Peter Elwelu who are now Lt Generals and the deputy IGP Stephen Muzeyi Sabiti who is now Maj general among others.

Speaking after the decoration Maj Gen Muhoozi applauded the commander in chief for recognizing him and other officers

The event that took place at the ministry of defence headquarters in Mbuya was presided over by the ministers of state defence and veteran affairs Bright Rwamirama, Minister of security Gen Elly Tmwine , minister of Internal affairs Gen Jeje Odong and the chief of Defence forces Gen david Muhoozi