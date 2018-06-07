President’s economic prediction authenticated

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

Economists have backed president’s prediction of economic recovery in the country in the next financial year.

While giving the state of Nations address yesterday, the president said that economy is going to recover from the current 3.9% to 5.8% next financial year and 7% by 2019-2020.

According to Ramadan Goobi a renowned economists, economic boom in agriculture, stability and in national and regional politics is set to facilitate economic growth.

He said that a fall in food price is an absolute indicator that economy is doing well and thus president’s trajectory will come to pass