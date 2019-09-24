President Yoweri Museveni urges Ugandans to guard the country’s peace jealously

By Benjamin Jumbe.

President Yoweri Museveni has urged Ugandans to guard the country’s peace jealously.

The president made the call while addressing a rally at Kabaale Public Primary School in Kabaale Sub-County in Bugahya County last evening as he began a two-day campaign for the NRM flag bearer for Hoima District Woman Member of Parliament Businge Harriet Mugenyi Akiiki .

He said that Uganda is hosting a refugee influx from neighboring countries because of a peaceful political atmosphere that was ushered in by the NRM.

He added that other developments, such as the discovery of oil deposits in Bunyoro Sub-Region, is attributed to the peaceful environment and NRM’s zeal for national development.

Government is to compensate tobacco farmers in Bunyoro Sub-Region following the loss they incurred after selling their tobacco produce, worth Shillings. 36 billion, to a Kenyan Company called Continental that had collapsed.

Businge Harriet is fighting for the Hoima District Woman Seat with the opposition contender, Asinansi Nyakato, of FDC with Polls set for this Thursday 26th September 2019.