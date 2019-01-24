Museveni attributes Africa’s slow growth to government’s hostility to the private sector

By Ritah Kemigisa.

President Yoweri Museveni has attributed the slow growth of Africa as a continent government’s hostility to the private sector.

Museveni says Africa is lagging behind because many of the African government’s treat the private sector with a lot of suspicion.

He has also cautioned African leaders to avoid the uni -dimension approach in shaping Africa’s future.

Museveni says whereas the approach might have worked in the 1950s when universal emphasis was on education, helping countries like South Korea to develop and transform, many other countries did not succeed.

He made the remarks at the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland during a roundtable meeting organized by the Africa Strategy Group on the theme of shaping Africa’s agenda in the global context.