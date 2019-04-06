President urges UPDF soldiers on upholding NRA principles

President Yoweri Museveni has asked officers and men of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces to be advocates for the principles of justice.

Gen. Museveni, who is the Commander-in-Chief of the Uganda Armed Forces, was addressing UPDF officers at Singo Military and Peace Support Operations and Training Center in Nakaseke District after inspecting the facility.

He also urged the officers to learn, understand, internalize and apply the principles of principles as Patriotism Unity and democracy wherever they are deployed.