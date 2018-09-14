President Uhuru has proposed a fuel tax cut of 8% on fuel

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has proposed a fuel tax cut from 16 to eight per cent as opposed to earlier 16% VAT on fuel

The president announced this during a national address on today on matters including Finance Bill, 2018, which he reviewed and returned to Parliament on Thursday evening.

The president has asked Parliament to cut the fuel Value Added Tax (VAT) by 50 per cent and said he expects the relevant authorities not to take advantage of weary Kenyans and to lower the prices without any delay”.

The National Assembly will now discuss the proposals in two special sittings on Tuesday and Thursday next week.