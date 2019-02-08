President pledges to support boda operators in Northern Uganda

By Benjamin Jumbe.

President Museveni has pledged to support boda operators in Northern Uganda.

Speaking at the 38th Tarehesita anniversary celebrations in Kitgum, the president pledged to inject 160 Million shillings in their SACCOs.

To access it, the president advised them to form organized SACCOs within their districts.

The money is to be shared among 8 districts.

The president also pledged government commitment to establish more factories in the region which he says will help create jobs for the people