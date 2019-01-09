President Museveni to inject money in youth

By Elly Katahinga.

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni is expected in Ntungamo district on Thursday 10th Jan 2019 launch the FREE AND RICH UGANDA initiative aimed at eradicating poverty among the communities.

The president launched this initiative at Kyamate SS play ground on 5th January 2016.

The FREE AND RICH UGANDA was started in 2015 by Aijuka Rodgers the director Rap Tech Institute of Business to empower the youth of Ntungamo with- the life skills in Ntungamo District

According to the Director free and rich uganda Aijuka Rodgers, that the government is planning to channel the prosperity for all funds to the initiative in abid to weed out the remnants of opposition in Ntungamo district eradicate poverty amongest the people of Ntungamo.

He said that the categories of people who will be facilitated are; Youth development associations, welders, carpentry, youth Boda Boda, Hotel Operators, Saloons, Mechanics, PWDs, Women Sacco’s, Taxi drivers, Tailors and Agricultural Projects, produce buyers and all organized groups among others.

Aijuka noted that all organized groups will be facilitated with seed money (Entandikwa) and will be launched at Kyamate SS playground.

He noted that over 1000 youths have been trained in their organised groups to benefit from government.