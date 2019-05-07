President Museveni to commission 10 factories today

By Benjamin Jumbe.

President Yoweri Museveni is today expected to officially commission 10 factories in Jinja and Buikwe districts

According to the state minister for investment and privatization Evelyne Anite, 4 will be commissioned in Jinja with the rest in Buikwe

She says those to be commissioned include a battery manufacturing factoring, paper manufacturing and saucepan manufacturing factory among others

Speaking to Kfm the minister said this is part of efforts towards government’s industrialization and job creation with over 3000 jobs expected