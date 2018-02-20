President Museveni sends new year message to China

By Benjamin Jumbe

President Yoweri Museveni has expressed government’s commitment for further cooperation with Chinese government and its people

In a message to his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping, on the occasion of the celebrations of the Chinese New Year 2018, known as The Year of the Dog, President Museveni has commended the continued warm and cordial relations that China and Uganda have enjoyed since Uganda’s independence in 1962.

He observes that the relations between the two countries are hinged on strong desire for peace, stability and development for both their peoples and the global humanity.

The first day of the Lunar New Year was on Friday, 16 February, initiating the year of the Dog

The Chinese New year the Year of the Dog is succeeding the Year of the Rooster and preceding the Year of the Pig.