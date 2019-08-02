President Museveni receives Special Envoy from DRC

By Benjamin Jumbe.

President Yoweri Museveni has received a Special Envoy of President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Gen. Celestine Mbala Musense.

President Museveni and his guests deliberated on a number of issues including security and economic cooperation between DRC and Uganda.

The President and the visiting DRC delegation also agreed to continue the dialogue on the implementation of various issues between the two countries.

The meeting took place in Kabale District where the President has been sensitizing citizens on the wealth and job creation programme.