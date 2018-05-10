President Museveni offers land to Egyptian investor

President Yoweri Museveni has promised to avail 25 acres of land in the Kampala and Entebbe areas to an Egyptian investor to start the manufacture of water and electricity pre-paid meters and transformers.

This follows his tour of the production lines for pre-paid meters for both water and electricity of the El-Sewedy Development Industrial complex in Cairo’s Industrial Park West.

The company is involved in the manufacture of electronics that include electricity and water meters for residential apartments and other commercial and industrial requirements, transformers and insulation.

The company’s founder Chairman, Eng. Ahmed El- Sewedy also expressed interest in starting the manufacture of TV sets and computers in Uganda.

The president was in Cairo for a 2 day state visit