President Museveni meets British envoy Peter West at Nakasero

By Ben Jumbe.

President Yoweri Museveni has met and held talks with the British High Commissioner to Uganda, Mr. Peter West, who called on him today at State House, Nakasero.

The President and his guest discussed bilateral issues between Uganda and Britain as well as regional issues.

President Museveni informed the envoy that the region is experiencing improved political stability.

The President asked the High Commissioner to look into matters related to possible support to Ugandans who are engaged in farming of strawberries.

High Commissioner Peter West commended the Government of Uganda for the efforts in the sector of infrastructure development.

“My visit to some parts of the country, particularly in Western Uganda’s Bundibugyo District, showed me ‘fantastic technical work’ on the roads,” he observed.