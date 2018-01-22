President Museveni maintains stand on death penalty

By Benjamin Jumbe

President Yoweri Museveni has defended his remarks regarding the hanging of prisoners on death row.

Speaking during a recent pass out of prison officers at Luzira, the president said he was to resume signing of death warrants because criminals were taking advantage of his lenience to kill others.

The remarks drew mixed reaction from various human rights bodies including Amnesty International.

While opening the annual judges’ conference at Speke Resort Munyonyo today, President Museveni said scrapping the death sentence would be a source of instability, reechoing his determination to resume signing the death warrants.

The week-long conference is meant to explore informal justice mechanisms and streamlining administration of cases to make courts more accessible.

It is running under the theme; ” An Inclusive Judiciary for Sustainable Development”