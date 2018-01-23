President Museveni “i love Trump because he talks to Africans frankly”

By Nelson Wesonga:

President Yoweri Museveni has said he “loves” his United States counterpart, Donald Trump, who recently used a cruel word to describe, because he is frank.

This was while addressing the East African Legislative Assembly in Kampala this afternoon.

Earlier in the day, the US ambassador to Uganda, Deborah Malac, in a one-on-one with the Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga, said Mr Trump’s comment about the continent was insensitive.

Malac was responding to Kadaga’s query about the comment attributed to President Trump.

She said the comment attributed to Mr Trump will not distract her from working with the government and the people of Uganda.