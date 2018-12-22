President Museveni commissions Kanungu Kihihi road

By Benjamin Jumbe.

President Museveni has applauded the African Development Bank for its continued support to Government’s development programs in various sectors.

The president was presiding over the groundbreaking of the Rukungiri- Kihihi- Ishasha Road

He said Government has put a lot of emphasis on infrastructure with a number of major roads constructed or reconstructed with more to be upgraded to tarmac.

He says government’s target is to progressively increase on the number of roads financed using local revenue each Financial year.

The president says a functional road network by inducing economic development and facilitating trade, contributes to the integration of the country’s economy into the regional and world market, a precondition for sustainable economic growth and development.

Meanwhile the minister for works and Transport Eng Monica Azuba Ntege said government will fund Acquisition of land for the Right of Way and will compensate the project affected persons at a cost of about UGX: 29 Billion.