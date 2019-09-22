President Museveni challenges Commonwealth delegates on outreach

By Benjamin Jumbe

President Yoweri Museveni has challenged African Parliaments to improve their outreach and engagement with the public.

This is contained in his welcome message to delegates of the 64th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference that opens this week on Monday.

The president said adaptation entails parliaments stepping up to embrace and use new media technologies to reach the masses.

He said the conference theme “Adaption, Engagement and Evolution of Parliaments in a Rapidly Changing Commonwealth,” speaks to the need for parliaments to reform, promote two-way communication and rebuild trust with the population whose interests they represent in the legislature.

He noted that continuous public engagement and education is needed to enhance public confidence in Parliaments.

Museveni added that in their representative, legislative and oversight roles, parliaments are key in the growth and development of a nation.