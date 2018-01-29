President Museveni calls for multi-dimensional war against terrorism

By Benjamin Jumbe

bjumbe@ug.nationmedia.com

President Yoweri Museveni has challenged fellow African leaders to employ a multi-dimensional approach if it is to combat the threat of transnational terrorism.

The president was speaking at the Peace and Security Council Meeting in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia where he said the approach had to address issues of ideological disorientation, and employing the right anti-terrorism strategy.

He further said there is need to use appropriate equipment, enforce cooperation and fix the poverty question.

The Peace and Security Council (PSC) meeting is one of the high-level engagements that preceded the official opening of the 30th African Union Heads of State Summit.

Speaking at the same meeting, Guinean President Alpha Konde, who is the current president of the Africa Union, challenged his fellow leaders to ensure coordination in the fight against terrorism to ensure peace on the continent.

Egypt is the current chair of the PSC, whose meeting theme was “Towards a Comprehensive Approach to Combat Transnational Threat of Terrorism in Africa”.