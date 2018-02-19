President Museveni asks Nebbi residents to offer him five acres of free land

By Benjamin Jumbe.

President Yoweri Museveni has asked the people of Nebbi district to offer him five acres of land in the highlands and five in the lowlands.

He made the request during a fundraising functionfor the construction of the proposed Shs.2.6 billion St. Stephen Cathedral at Paidha held at Goli Mixed Primary School playgrounds in Nebbi district.

The president said the land is to enable him set up demonstration farms for the people of Nebbi like he did in Luweero where he established the Kawumu presidential demonstration farm.

The president also advised them to use the conducive climate in the low land to practice fish farming noting that the venture is profitable.

President Museveni pledged Shs.300 million towards the project and made cash payment of Shs.30 million in addition to buying a heifer at 10 million shillings which he donated to the church.