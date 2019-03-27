President Museveni appoints Katunguka as NCHE chair

By Damali Mukhaye.

President Museveni has appointed the vice chancellor of Kyambogo university proffesor Eli Katunguka as the new chairperson of the national council for higher education.

According to the universities and other tertiary institutions Act, Museveni is given the powers to appoint the chairperson of the council.

Museveni in his appointment letter says that Prof Katunguka takes over office for five years effective on the date of assumption of duty.

Prof Katunguka has confirmed receipt of the appointment letter and is yet to comment on this appointment.

The national council is the body mandated to over see all the institutions of learning in terms of accreditation,monitoring infrastructure and human resources indicates different institutions.