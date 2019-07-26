President Museveni appeals to Miss World to popularise the tourism potential of Uganda

By Benjamin Jumbe.

President YoweriMuseveni has appealed to Miss World Vanessa Ponce, and Miss Uganda who is also miss world Africa Quinn Abenakyo to popularise the tourism potential of Uganda.

The President made the appeal when he received and welcomed reigning Miss World, who doubles as Miss Mexico who called on him at his country home in Rwakitura in Kiruhuura District yesterday .

The president said tourism has a great potential to benefit many people in the world if the sector’s potential is fully utilised especially in Uganda.

He expressed happiness that the Miss World pageant was being used to promote tourism globally .

Miss World Vanessa Ponce told the President that on top of promoting tourism, the Miss World pageant was used to support charity work especially on the plight of women and children.

She will grace the crowning of Miss Uganda 2019 today in Kampala