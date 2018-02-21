President Magufuli in the country for the EAC heads of state Summit

By Benjamin Jumbe.

The president of the United republic of Tanzania John Pombe Magufuli has arrived in Uganda for the 19th Ordinary East African Community heads of state Summit due this Friday.

On arrival , the Tanzanian president held a meeting with his host President Yoweri Museveni where they discussed areas of cooperation between their two countries at State House, Entebbe.

According to a statement from statehouse, president Museveni called upon his guest to encourage Tanzania Business entrepreneurs to buy sugar from Uganda since there is surplus production in the country.

President Magufuli is said to have welcomed the suggestion, noting that it would help address the sugar deficit in Tanzania of about 100,000 tones a year.

The country’s annual domestic sugar consumption is about 420,000 tones while local production is 320,000 tones.

Uganda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Sam Kuteesa, his Tanzanian counterpart, Mr. Augustine Mahiga and Uganda’s Minister of Public Service, Mr. MuruliMukasa, attended the meeting.