President M7 appreciates progress made in construction of Karuma hydro power project

By Benjamin Jumbe.

President Yoweri Museveni has appreciate the progress made in construction of the 600 Megawat Karuma hydro power project

This was during his tour of the project, in Kiryandongo district where he inspected the ongoing construction works.

He hailed Sinohydro, the main contractor of the electricity infrastructure for the good work of ensuring the provision of 600 megawatts saying it would help facilitate the country’s industrialization.

Museveni tasked the district officials of Kiryandongo and Nwoya to identify and allocate pieces of land for the establishment of industrial parks.

He said the parks would assure value addition for various agro products and employment for the people.

Meanwhile the Chinese Ambassador to Uganda H.E. ZhengZhuQiane said the dam is testimony of the good economic relations between China and Uganda and has provided employment opportunities to hundreds of Ugandans.