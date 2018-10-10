President Kenyatta mourns 50 people who perished in a horror crash

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has led Kenyans in mourning 50 people who perished in a horror crash that occurred in Fort Ternan, Kericho County.

The accident occurred after a bus belonging to Western Cross Roads Sacco crashed in an area locals call Tunnel on the Londiani-Muhoroni road.

The 67-seater bus is said to have veered off the road while descending a steep slope and plunged down about 20 metres, where it landed on a rocky farm.

Kericho County Police Commanders said those who died are 31 men, 12 women and 7 children. Two of them died while receiving treatment in nearby hospitals.

President Kenyatta, in a tweet, sent his condolences to the bereaved, and asked drivers to be vigilant and “exercise caution to avoid such catastrophic incidents.