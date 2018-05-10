President gives commission of inquiry into land matters another 18 months

By Ruth Anderah.

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has extended the tenure of commission of inquiry into land matters for another 18 months.

The commission chairperson Lady Justice Catherine Bamugemereire says the president has also appointed Dr. Douglas Singiza as the Commission’s new Secretary replacing Justice Olive Kazaarwe Mukwaya who was recently appointed a Judge of the High court.

While Daniel Rutiba is appointed Deputy Secretary, Susan Jagata Deputy Lead Counsel and Andrew Odit the Assistant Lead Counsel of the Land Probe Commission.

Justice Bamugemeire says the renewal of the commission’s term and the subsequent appointments were done as per legal notice no.6 of 2018 of the Commissions Terms of Reference.

She has pledged to uphold the mandate entrusted to them, and to do a good job that will change land is administration, acquisition management and registration in Uganda.

The Commission’s second term expired yesterday, one year since it was appointed by the President.

