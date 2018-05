By Benjamin Jumbe.

President Museveni has fulfilled his pledge to the victims of the Gaaga bus accident which claimed over 20 lives.

The president over the weekend announced that families of the dead would receive 5 M shillings while the injured would get 3 M shillings each.

State house controller Lucy Nakyobe delivered the contribution to those injured and admitted at Mulago and Nsambya hospital

She spoke to journalists after the tour at Mulago before proceeding to Nsambya.