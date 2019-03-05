President directs RDC’s to close schools without patriotism program

By ABUBAKER KIRUNDA.

President Yoweri Museveni has directed all Resident District Commissioners to close down Schools which have declined to implement patriotism activities in their programs.

The President commissioned the patriotism program in 2009 with an aim of making residents to love their country for good transformation in all spheres of life.

This was emphasized by a circular issued by the Ministry of education instructing all Schools to mainstream patriotism activities in their programs.

However, very few secondary schools mainly government aided are implementing this program since its launch.

The Jinja Resident District Commissioner Eric Sakwa while speaking during the pass out of over two hundred students of Wanyange Girls secondary school in Jinja who went through 10days training in patriotism on Sunday said the president has now instructed them to close schools not implementing the p0rogram.

Sakwa said the president ordered them to shut down these schools while meeting them at State house in Entebbe.

He said the president believes that ruminants of corruption in the country is a result of lack of patriots who must be nurtured in schools by implementing patriotism program.

He said the president emphasized that private secondary schools that defy should have their licenses canceled on addition to be closed.

He added that government aided schools defying the program should be reported to the ministry of education for the managers to be disciplined.