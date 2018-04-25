President commends Japan for supporting Uganda

By Benjamin Jumbe.

President Yoweri Museveni has commended Japan for the support and establishment of public private business partnership in Uganda.

This was during a meeting with the visiting Director General in charge of the Department for Africa Affairs in Japan Ambassador Takeshi Osuga at statehouse Entebbe.

President also called on Japan to join in the infrastructure development plan for Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) such as the construction of flyovers.

He also urged Japan to prioritise areas of exploration of Uganda’s iron ore deposits, phosphates and manufacturing of fertilizers.

The president and ambassador discussed matters pertaining to the strengthening of bilateral relations between Japan and Uganda in particular and the African continent in general focusing on economic, political and infrastructure development.

Ambassador Takeshi on his part, described Uganda as a model of stability adding that this offers good opportunity for the development and connectivity of physical infrastructure.

The meeting was attended by the Japanese Ambassador in Uganda Kazuaki Kameda,