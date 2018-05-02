President bitter with Doctors

President has attributed the government proposal to import Cuban doctors to Uganda to Ugandan doctors who were striking.

Speaking during labor celebrations in Ssembabule, the president said he is just hearing Cuban issue, but the proposal come into play when doctors where still striking.

He said that at that time he thought of bring these doctors to avoid a situation of emergency in Uganda, but good enough doctors did not abandon patients.

He has however attacked all doctors threatening to strike over salaries calling them selfish and unprofessional.