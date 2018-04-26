Premier Rugunda justifies cement prices

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

The prime minister of Uganda Dr Ruhakana Rugunda has described the sharp rise in cement price is a result of normal market forces of demand and supply.

This response come at the time when Ugandan a crying over hiking prices of cement were a bag goes up to 50,000 from the previous 30,000.

While responding to queries from members of parliament, Dr Rugunda said that many countries in the region are coming for Ugandan cement due to its good quality and that has created shortage.

He has however said that the minister for trade Amelia Kyambadde is aliasing with cement producers to double their production capacity.