Premier gives assurance on Rwanda issue

By Benjamin Jumbe.

The Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda has expressed optimism that the current impasse between Uganda and Rwanda will soon be solved

It follows concerns over the continued tensions between the two neighbors which have left traders counting losses.

Now Dr Rugunda says while there have been trade disruptions since the closure of the Katuna border, this is temporary with the situation expected to normalize soon

He says the matter is being handled by the appropriate authorities.

