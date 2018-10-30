Power theft in Nakulabye on the increase

By Moses Ndhaye.

Local leaders in Nakulabye, a Kampala suburb have accused former employees of electricity distributor UMENE of facilitating the increasing cases of power theft in the area.

The Local Council One Vice Chairperson, Nakulabye Zone 8 Herbert Ssemakula says these are now un-employed and have resorted to connecting people illegally to the power grid to earn some income.

He says this is attracting more people in the surrounding areas to engage in the power theft, a situation which has caused over 20 transformers to blow out, due to the over loading.

According to the UMEME area Manager Mwesigwa Musiguzi, since January this year, the company has lost over 1.9 billion shillings in illegal power connections.

And the most affected areas are Lubya, Masanafu, Namugona and Kawaala among others.