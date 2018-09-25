Power prices to reduce UEDCL

BY TOM BRIAN ANGURINI.

The Uganda Electricity Company Limited has announced that with commissioning of Isimba dam early next week and Karuma after one year power prices will definitely come down.

Speaking to the media today UEDCL marketing specialist Johnson Amanya says this will make most Ugandan’s have access to power hence spur development.

According to him, they are also in an ambitious program to double electricity connections within two years something which will make most Ugandans have access to power.

