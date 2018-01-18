Poverty levels increase in Uganda

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

The proportion of people leaving in absolute poverty has increased to 21.4% in the year 2016-2017 from 19% in the year 2012-2013 incept in northern Uganda were poverty declined from 43.7% to 32.5% in the same period .

While these results that were compiled in the year 2016/17, the executive director Uganda bureau of statistics Paul Mungyereza said over 8 million out of 37.7 million are leaving in absolute poverty.

He has attributed the increase in poverty to rise in prices levels brought about by prolonged drought that affected the entire country.

The report indicated that the most affected districts are Bukedi and Busoga sub region and western region.