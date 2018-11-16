Postmortem report of burnt students out

By Ritah Kemigisa.

A Post-mortem report of the nine students who were burnt from the fire that gutted St Bernard Manya SS in Rakai district has revealed that they succumbed to dry heat, smoke and suffocation

Releasing the report at the city Mortuary in Mulago, the police pathologist Moses Byaruhanga said the samples which they received on Monday were able to match with the bodies and the parents after examination with combined help of Mulago pathologists.

Byaruhanga after handed over the caskets of the nine bodies to the state minister for primary Education Rosemary Sseninde who officially handed them over to the parents who were present at the Mortuary.

Sseninde said the bodies would be transported to the school in Rakai except two bodies whose parents demanded that they take them.

Sseninde meanwhile said the shs 5million government had promised to give to the affected families was delivered and urged those who have not received it to speak out.

It was an emotional moment for the parents who were at the city mortuary while others called for counselling services.