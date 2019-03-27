Pornography control committee warns socialites and Senga’s over bad content

By Damali Mukhaye.

The pornography control committee has issued a warning to socialite who post pornographic content on different social media.

Addressing journalists in Kampala, the chairperson of the committee Annet Kezabu says that it has become a trend of posting different content meant for adults on different social media which have ended in the hands of the minors.

She says that the children are consuming the content which is posted on social media by the renowned “Sengas” who disguise to be preaching cultural values to Ugandan women and men.

She notes that they are going to start cracking down those Senga and other socialite who have deliberately continued to post bad content which end in wrong hands.