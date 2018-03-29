Pope Francis – Anyone who turns away from the Cross, turns away from the Resurrection

By Ivan Ssenabulya.

Pope Francis has warned that anyone who turns away from the Cross, turns away from the Resurrection.

In his message to millions of Christians across the globe as they mark Holy Thursday, the Pope further says Jesus changes sins into forgiveness and fears into trust because in His Cross our hope is reborn again and again.

The Vatican says that among prisoners Pope Francis will perform feet-washing for Holy Thursday are eight Catholics, two Muslims, one Orthodox Christian, and one Buddhist.

Holy Thursday is the commemoration of the Last Supper of Jesus Christ, when he established the sacrament of Holy Communion prior to his arrest and crucifixion. It also commemorates His institution of the priesthood.

The holy day falls on the Thursday before Easter and is part of Holy Week.