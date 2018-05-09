Poor sewage management hindering treatment of cholera

By Emmanuel Ainebyoona.

Poor sewage management at Kampala’s hospitals has made treatment of cholera patients difficult.

A dreadful stench at Mulago’s satellite hospitals of Kiruddu and Kawempe has complicated the fight against the recent outbreak of cholera in Kampala.

A visit by Daily Monitor to Kiruddu Hospital yesterday came face to face with reality of septic tanks that are full to capacity with sewage overflowing and leaking into the drainage channel on Salama Road.

Likewise, at Kawempe hospital, the unbearable stinking sewage and uncollected garbage had forced patients and hospital staff to cover their nostrils with handkerchiefs.

A lot of houseflies could be seen hovering over a heap of garbage between the administration bloc and the admission block of the hospital.

The acting head of Kiruddu hospital Dr Charles Kabugo says cholera patients were on Monday transferred to Naguru Hospital to avoid worsening the outbreak