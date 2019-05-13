Political scientist Nsanja – People Power Mov’t still has a lot to do

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The people power movement has been challenged to copy lessons from the South African poll and work harder if they are to catch up with the huge and loyal voters of President Yoweri Musveni.

Despite the huge supporters the popular Julius Malema had under his far-left Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party, the party only neared 10% of the total vote with African national congress (ANC) taking the lead.

Now Siraje Nsanja, a political scientist says much as the recent opinion pollranked the people power movement leader Bobi Wine highly among the opposition, Museveni’s still ranks higher.

He says the movement currently has very many supporters because they are filling up the vacuum in the opposition but doubts if they have actual voters.

Bobi Wine has been rallying people to get national IDs as one of the strategies to ensure they vote in 2021.

Related Stories………….

People power spokesperson explains Bobi’s meetings