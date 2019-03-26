Political Parties challenged to ensure internal democracy

By Ivan Ssenabulya.

Political Parties have been challenged to ensure internal democracy with structures.

The challenges comes from Siraje Nsanja a political analyst also lecturer at Kampala University, following members of the Uganda Federal Alliance plotting to kick out their founding member Betty Kamya.

He says this is a manifestation of poor internal democracy in many parties and formation without structures.

Members in the Federal Alliance are accusing Betty Kamya of abandoning the party, after she was appointed minister in ruling government.