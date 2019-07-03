Police welcome army appointment to head the force

By Juliet Nalwooga

Police have welcomed the appointment on four UPDF officers to the police force.

Yesterday president Museveni named senior military officers to head police departments.

Brig Jackson Bakasumba who has been overseeing the training of Ugandan soldiers in Somalia was appointed chief of joint staff while Brig Godfrey Galooba is now the director Human Resource development and training.

Col Jese Kamunanwire is the director of Human resource Administration replacing Moses Balimwoyo who has been transferred as Director Interpol and international relations.

Col Ddamulira Sserunjogi has been appointed director of criminal intelligence replacing Chombe Amur.

Speaking about the appointment of the above, the police spokesperson Fred Enanga says the seconded officers will help improve the quality of policing both within the police staff and the public.